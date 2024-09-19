Global Funds Cool on China Bank Debt With Inflows Shrinking

(Bloomberg) -- Global funds’ purchase of Chinese bank notes dramatically slowed last month as the yuan strengthened against the dollar, denting the appeal of a popular swap-based trade.

Foreign institutions added a net 28 billion yuan ($4 billion) of the so-called negotiable certificates of deposits issued by Chinese banks in August, according to data released Wednesday. That’s the smallest monthly purchase since October 2023.

Offshore investors had piled into the notes over the past year as attractive rates for swapping dollars for the yuan juiced up returns on short-term bank debt. While that strategy pushed foreign holdings of NCDs to a record, it’s no longer as promising. Expectations for the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts have softened the dollar and lowered demand for foreign-exchange in the swaps market, undermining a core tenet of the trade.

Easing yuan depreciation pressure has shrunk the arbitrage opportunity in NCDs, said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. He expects foreigners’ position in the securities to further decline as the trades mature.

The yuan appreciated nearly 2% against the greenback in August, its best month in nine months, as traders ramped up bets on the Fed’s easing. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled further reductions in the months ahead.

