Indian Telecom Stocks Tumble as Top Court Rejects Plea on Dues

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian wireless carriers plunged on Thursday after the country’s top court rejected the firms’ request to re-calculate about $13 billion of past dues that they owe to the government.

The companies had filed a curative petition to the court to contend that the telecom department had wrongly computed the amount. The petition was the final avenue to seek a revision of the top court’s ruling.

Mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd. and network-infrastructure firm Indus Towers Ltd. were among biggest decliners, falling as much as 20% and 15%, respectively. Bharti Hexacom Ltd. declined 2.6%.

