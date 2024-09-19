International

Indonesia Probes Alleged Hack of Jokowi, Six Million Taxpayers

By Chandra Asmara
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s tax agency is investigating claims that data from millions of taxpayers, including President Joko Widodo and his ministers, have been leaked online.

“Our technical team is currently conducting a deep dive,” spokeperson Dwi Astuti said in a text message on Thursday.

Posts on the social media platform X on Wednesday said about 6 million tax identification numbers were being sold on hacking website BreachForums for 150 million rupiah ($10,000). Allegedly included in the leak are data on President Jokowi, his son and Vice-President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as well as Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and other Cabinet members.

Among those reporting the alleged hack are Teguh Aprianto, a cybersecurity consultant and founder of Ethical Hacker Indonesia. 

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has long been grappling with cybersecurity concerns. In June, it suffered its largest cyberattack yet when a hack on national data centers affected more than 280 agencies and crippled government services from immigration to scholarships.

