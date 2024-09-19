Japanese Student Dies After He Was Stabbed in China, NHK Reports

(Bloomberg) -- A 10-year-old Japanese schoolboy who was stabbed Wednesday in southern China has died, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK reported.

The stabbing was the second to target Japanese nationals in China in recent months, after a mother and child were attacked in June in Suzhou. The Japanese government had formally protested the latest attack, with the Chinese ambassador summoned in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

