Mercedes Cuts Earnings Outlook as Auto Sales in China Falter

A Mercedes-Benz AG Electric G Glass vehicle during the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing, China, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG cuts its financial forecast for the year as the luxury-car maker cited a rapid deterioration of its business in China.

Mercedes-Benz Cars now expects its adjusted return on sales to be between 7.5% and 8.5%, compared with a prior forecast of as much as 11%, according to a statement Thursday. Mercedes-Benz Group said its earnings before interest and taxes is now expected to be “significantly below” the prior year level.

“This was triggered by a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment, mainly in China,” the company said. “GDP growth in China lost further momentum amid weaker consumption as well as the continued downturn in the real estate sector. This affected the overall sales volume in China, including sales in the top-end segment.”

