Ninja Van Suspends Operations at Vietnam Subsidiary, ST Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Ninja Van is halting operations at a Vietnam unit as it seeks to settle matters over delayed salary and social insurance payments to employees there, local daily the Straits Times reported.

The company aims to resolve these issues by the end of next week, co—founder Tan Boxian was quoted as saying. The subsidiary firm, ECRM Nobita, has three offices based in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Vinh city. It develops software solutions in the field of customer relationship management for online businesses, according to ST.

Ninja Van declined to respond to queries on how much is owed to impacted workers and whether there are plans to close its Vietnam offices, ST said.

