Prabowo’s First $237 Billion Budget Wins Indonesia Parliament Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s parliament approved a state budget that will help President-elect Prabowo Subianto get his administration and growth ambitions up and running next month.

Lawmakers passed the 2025 budget into law at a plenary meeting on Thursday, with state spending set at 3,621 trillion rupiah ($237 billion) to support an economic growth target of 5.2%. The outgoing President Joko Widodo set the budget shortfall at 2.53% of gross domestic product, narrowing from the 2.7% deficit estimated for this year.

A number of policies will be the centerpiece of next year’s budget, including Prabowo’s flagship free nutritious meals, school renovations and national food security initiatives. The posture is also designed to provide more spending leeway for the new cabinet, which is expected to expand with a larger number of ministries and agencies.

State revenue is estimated at 3,005 trillion rupiah in 2025, on the back of a 14% increase in tax collection from this year’s outlook. The oil lifting target is also raised to 605,000 barrels per day to boost non-tax receipts and pare crude imports next year.

Still factoring in external risks in the coming year, the government set a stronger assumption for rupiah to average at 16,000 per US dollar, from an earlier estimate of 16,100. Average bond yield target is also lowered to 7% from 7.1% previously.

