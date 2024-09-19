Private Equity Joins the Push to Take Latin Dance Parties Global

(Bloomberg) -- Entertainment company Bresh, which organizes large-scale dance parties that have drawn top global celebrities like Leo Messi, is partnering with a private equity group to launch Bresh Global and push for expansion.

The company plans to open an office in Los Angeles in addition to its existing headquarters in Miami, and will look to grow faster in key markets like the US, Mexico and in Asian countries such as South Korea, said Eduardo Garcia Fernandez, co-founder of private equity group Carroll Street Capital.

The company declined to disclose the value of the deal or the amount that will be invested in the coming years but Bresh “will have the resources to grow and keep doing what they do best,” said Garcia Fernandez, chairman of the new entity.

Bresh, founded by Jaime James, organizes dance parties that have drawn millions since 2016, growing at a faster clip since the pandemic. The parties are known for mixing Latin, contemporary and old-school hits and for featuring creative props that have helped its influence spread across social media. Bresh has expanded from its native Argentina to over 100 cities in 20 countries, and over 500 events a year.

The move also comes as Latin hits routinely top charts globally, with artists like Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, Shakira, Karol G, Grupo Frontera and others going viral far beyond their countries of origin. Six Latino stars made it to the latest Bloomberg Pop Star Power Rankings.

With the partnership, Bresh will look to expand into new locations, formats and platforms, Garcia Fernandez added, declining to give details.

Carroll Street is a New York-based investment firm specializing in media and entertainment.

