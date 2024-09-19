Saudi Arabia Agrees to Build Golf Venues With Topgolf Callaway

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has teamed up with US-based Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to launch new golf facilities across the kingdom as it aims to enhance sports infrastructure and increase the popularity of the game locally.

Golf Saudi, the commercial development arm of the country’s golf federation, plans to build three Topgolf venues by 2028, with the option to open two others in the future, according to a statement on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Golf Saudi will also become a distributor for TopGolf brands.

“Our golf infrastructure has been rapidly evolving and this multi-brand deal with Topgolf Callaway Brands will accelerate the game we love,” said Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi.

Saudi Arabia has been making significant investments in global sports, including golf and football. The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund acquired the English Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021 and has signed with some of the sport’s biggest stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema to play in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia is also the sole bidder to host the 2034 World Cup.

In 2022, the PIF launched the LIV Golf competition, attracting high-profile players such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. Saudi Arabia shocked golf enthusiasts in June 2023 when LIV announced a planned partnership with the PGA Tour, the US-based body known for hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious events. Still, talks between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have dragged on for over a year.

Topgolf is known for its relaxed take on a golf driving range where food and beverages are served alongside golfing games. Saudi Arabia has increasingly sought investments and tie ups that benefit its domestic economy.

