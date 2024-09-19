Stock Rally Spreads to Asia, Yen Flat Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia was set to extend a rally that pushed global stocks to fresh highs as jobs data supported the view the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing for the US economy. The yen was steady as traders prepare for inflation data and an interest rate decision in Japan.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all climbed Friday after US shares set new peaks, propelling a gauge of global stocks to a record. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% and the Nasdaq 100 added 2.6%. Treasury yields were little changed Thursday while an index of dollar strength fell slightly.

A drop in US jobless claims to the lowest since May signaled the labor market remains healthy despite a slowdown in hiring. This added a boost to risk appetite and eased concerns the Fed may have been too slow to trim borrowing costs when it rate cuts by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

“Despite some volatility after the Fed’s rate cut, the S&P 500’s bullish trend remains intact,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “The Fed’s decision to deliver a 50-basis point rate cut was largely welcomed by investors. The move was seen as a bold but necessary step to ease economic concerns without sending panic signals reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.”

The yen was little changed ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy rate decision on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady, leaving traders on watch for any clues regarding the prospects of a hike later this year. The BOJ has made it clear that it aims to raise rates further if inflation moves in line with the bank’s projections.

The Fed has been a dominant factor for the Japanese currency and this was on display again with the yen whipsawing during US trading on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates and then cautioned that such a move shouldn’t be seen as a new pace of policy easing.

Beyond Japan, data set for release in Asia includes loan prime rates for China, inflation for Hong Kong and foreign exchange reserves for India.

Gains for the S&P 500 on Thursday pushed the benchmark to its 39th record in 2024 and extending this year’s surge to about 20%. Tech led gains, while defensive industries underperformed. The Russell 2000 of small caps rose 2.1%. In late hours, FedEx Corp. tumbled on a bearish outlook. Nike Inc. surged after saying longtime executive Elliott Hill is coming out of retirement to replace John Donahoe as chief executive officer.

While a relative sense of calm prevailed, traders also braced for a quarterly episode known as “triple witching” in which derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures will mature — potentially amplifying market moves. About $5.1 trillion are set to expire Friday, according to an estimate from Asym 500. The options expiry coincides with the rebalancing of benchmark indexes.

Meantime, the latest MLIV Pulse survey showed that 57% of the 173 respondents believe a rotation into value stocks is likely to accelerate now that the Fed started the easing cycle.

The majority of survey participants, 75%, expect the US to manage a soft landing after the 50 basis-point rate cut, but even those favor value over AI stocks, according to the poll conducted immediately after the decision. Value was especially popular among those expecting the US to hit a recession.

In commodities, gold climbed 1.1% Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, advanced 1.5% on improving risk sentiment following the Fed’s rate cut.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, rate decision, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1162

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0717 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6812

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $63,038.79

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,472.53

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.10 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

