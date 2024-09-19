UK Consumer Confidence Dives Amid Labour Tax Warnings, GfK Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK consumer confidence crashed in September by the most in two-and-a-half years amid dire warnings from the new Labour government about “tough decisions” that need to be taken to fix the public finances.

GfK said its monthly confidence index fell 7 points to minus 20 as households turned negative on the outlook for both their personal finances and the economy. The last time the index declined so steeply was in April 2022, when energy costs were spiraling in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The downturn is almost certain to reignite scrutiny of what critics say is Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s doom-mongering about the economy since Labour took office in July — widely seen as a prelude to tax rises. It may also increase pressure on the Bank of England to step up the pace of interest-rate cuts.

Labour has pinned the blame on the former government, saying the Conservatives left behind the worst inheritance since World War II, including £22 billion ($29.2 billion) of unfunded and undisclosed spending commitments. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has already scrapped winter fuel payments for about 10 million pensioners, and warned of more pain to come in her budget next month.

But the gloom is at risk of backfiring, according to Andy Haldane, chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts and former Bank of England chief economist. Labour’s warnings have “generated a fear and foreboding and uncertainty among consumers, businesses and investors,” he said in a television interview last week.

Household confidence is an important barometer for growth as consumer spending accounts for two thirds of UK output.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “Following the withdrawal of the winter fuel payments, and clear warnings of further difficult decisions to come on tax, spending and welfare, consumers are nervously awaiting the Budget decisions on Oct 30.”

GfK said its major purchase index fell 10 points to minus 23, suggesting people will wait before buying big ticket items like sofas. Respondents to the survey also grew more gloomy about their personal finances for the year ahead, with the index dropping 9 points into negative territory. Sentiment about the general economic situation over the coming year plummeted 12 points to minus 27.

“These three measures are key forward-looking indicators so, despite stable inflation and the prospect of further cuts in the base interest rate, this is not encouraging news for the UK’s new government,” Bellamy said.

