Bank of Thailand Chief Pushes Autonomy Amid Government Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said it’s crucial for central banks to have independence in setting monetary policy, capping a week that saw the government resume calls for rate cuts and currency intervention.

“The central bank’s duty to look at the long-term outlook must come with operational independence,” Sethaput said in a speech on Friday in Bangkok.

“In many cases, central banks need to conduct monetary policy against an economic cycle which will have a wide impact,” he said. “There will be gainers and losers. If the central bank is not independent enough, it may lose track and lose its long term vision.”

Sethaput, who ends his five-year term as Bank of Thailand governor a year from now, has been at the center of tensions with a government campaigning to revive the economy with lower borrowing costs and expansive stimulus. While his remarks referred to central banking in broad terms, they come days after officials of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra renewed calls for the BOT to cut rates and temper the baht’s surge.

Read: Baht’s Biggest Rally Since 1998 Threatens Thai Tourism, Exports

The monetary authority has kept the key rate steady at 2.5% since the fourth quarter of 2023 even as inflation has stayed below the BOT’s 1%-3% target. Analyst have said the strength in the Thai currency may prompt the BOT to consider bringing the benchmark interest rate lower from a decade high.

The baht has gained more than 10% this quarter against the dollar, poised for its biggest rally since the Asian financial crisis late last century. It was little changed near a 19-month high at 10:34 a.m. local time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.