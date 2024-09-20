CTBC Is Said to Consider Pulling Out of Shin Kong Takeover Battle in Taiwan

Signage at the CTBC Financial Holding Co. headquarters building in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. CTBC, fighting a takeover battle for Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. to create Taiwan's biggest finance group, pledged to avoid any job cuts within three years if the deal is approved.

(Bloomberg) -- CTBC Financial Holding Co. is set to decide against a fresh offer for Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., according to people familiar with the situation, paving the way for rival Taishin Financial Holding Co. to move ahead with one of the biggest combinations in Taiwan’s financial industry in years.

CTBC is poised to walk away from the takeover battle after facing opposition from Taiwanese regulators, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The financial services group had been evaluating the feasibility of a new offer after Taishin made a revised bid that values Shin Kong at about NT$243 billion ($7.6 billion), the people said.

CTBC is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Friday, the people said. A representative for CTBC didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Taiwan regulators rejected CTBC’s takeover bid for smaller rival Shin Kong on Monday, blocking the creation of what would have been the island’s biggest financial group. CTBC’s plan wasn’t comprehensive enough and lacked a guarantee to increase capital for Shin Kong’s life insurance arm, the Financial Supervisory’s Vice Chairperson Jean Chiu said.

Taishin revised its offer on Sept. 11 to value Shin Kong at NT$14.18 per share, 25% higher than its original stock-swap proposal, but lower than CTBC’s offer of NT$14.55 in cash and stock for a controlling stake. Taishin and Shing Kong have been discussing a merger for more than two years.

Shin Kong shareholders will vote on the deal with Taishin on Oct. 9. If cleared by regulators, including the FSC and Fair Trade Commission, the new Taishin-Shin Kong will become the fourth-largest financial holding company in Taiwan.

The bidding war flared in late August when CTBC made its offer following the announcement of a mutually agreed merger between Taishin and Shin Kong.

Taiwanese regulators are trying to lift the financial industry and make the economy less concentrated on the technology sector. A Shin Kong deal would be the first financial holding transaction in Taiwan since Fubon Financial Holding Co. acquired Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. in 2022.

