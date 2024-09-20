EU Plans €35 Billion Loan for Ukraine, Financial Times Reports

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans to fund a €35 billion ($39.1 billion) loan backed by future profits from immobilized Russian central bank assets to help provide more predictable financial support to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is making the announcement during a visit to Kyiv on Friday. The loan is part of a broader $50 billion plan to help Ukraine that came out of negotiations with the US and the Group of Seven countries.

