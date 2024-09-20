Philippine China-Centric Casinos Seen Deeply Tied to Syndicates

A player holds chips on a Baccarat Super 6 table inside Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.'s Casino Filipino Citystate, in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Manila is counting on its integrated resorts and casinos to help boost tourist arrivals hit hard during the Covid pandemic. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China-focused online casinos that boomed in the Philippines during Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency may have “deep links” to international crime syndicates, a lawmaker leading the probe on the industry said Friday.

The Senate inquiry on so-called Philippine offshore gaming operators has established ties between these gambling operations and foreign criminal groups, Senator Risa Hontiveros told foreign correspondents. “We have seen numerous and deep links to transnational crime syndicates,” she said.

She noted how two people of Chinese origins convicted in Singapore’s S$3 billion ($2.3 billion) money laundering case were identified in the Senate’s investigation for possible involvement in Philippine gambling operations. The online casinos could also be linked to spying, and money from the industry could have been used in Philippine local elections, she added.

The investigation into the industry has gripped the Southeast Asian nation, most notably the case of dismissed Mayor Alice Guo who fled to Malaysia, Singapore and was later arrested in Indonesia. The probe has raised questions about Guo’s citizenship, with her fingerprints supposedly matching that of a Chinese national.

Philippine authorities have filed money laundering and human trafficking complaints against Guo and her associates over their alleged connection with an illegal offshore gambling operation.

Guo has denied wrongdoing and involvement in POGO operations. She said she had divested her stake in 2021 in Baofu Land Development Inc., which she incorporated in 2019 together with Zhang Ruijin and Lin Baoying, the two who were convicted in Singapore’s largest money laundering case. Baofu allegedly owns the property and buildings where illegal activities were committed, according to the Senate inquiry.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July ordered the shutdown of POGOs by yearend, after congressional inquiries on Guo bolstered calls for the closure of the industry.

