Turkish Central Bank Hikes Reserve Ratios for Some Deposits

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank raised the amount commercial lenders need to set aside as reserves for short- and long-term lira deposits as part of efforts to enhance its sterilization of excess liquidity in the system.

The reserve requirement ratio for short-term lira deposits will rise to 15% from 12%, and will increase to 10% from 8% for long-term lira deposits, the central bank said in a statement early Saturday. The reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits that can be kept as lira was cut to 5% from 8%.

The central bank also raised the maximum commission rate applied, based on the level of the transition-to-lira rate, to 8% from 5%. In addition, the remuneration of required reserves that should be maintained for lira deposits will no longer be conditional on the transition-to-lira rate, according to the statement.

The steps were taken “to support macrofinancial stability and the monetary transmission mechanism,” the central bank said.

The move comes after the central bank on Thursday left its policy rate unchanged for a sixth straight month, while dropping explicit reference to further tightening options.

Instead, the Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement accompanying the rate decision that “monetary policy tools will be used effectively in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen.”

Turkish authorities hiked the policy rate to 50% from 8.5% between June 2023 and March 2024, spurring demand for lira assets. That and increasing foreign investor demand resulted in abundant or excess lira liquidity in the market, leading the central bank to step up measures to mop up unwanted supplies.

Data compiled by Bloomberg show the central bank’s net funding to lenders was a negative 394.9 billion liras (-$11.6 billion) on Friday, the lowest since May 23. Negative net funding means the central bank has become a borrower of liras from banks, and usually occurs when there’s abundant or excess lira liquidity in the market.

The liquidity build-up complicates the central bank’s efforts to keep financial conditions tight, and could weaken the effectiveness of its current monetary policy by dragging down deposit rates, which is the opposite of what officials want to achieve.

Separately on Friday, Turkey’s banking watchdog BDDK, removed additional risk weights of some loans used in calculation of lenders’ capital adequacy ratios.

--With assistance from Beril Akman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.