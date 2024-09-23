Copper Rises Amid Potential Chinese Stimulus, Demand Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Copper rose as investors anticipate a potential stimulus from China, along with boosts from central banks beginning their easing cycle.

Several of China’s top financial regulators, including the head of the central bank, are set to give a press briefing Tuesday. Some investors see that as a potential avenue for announcing an economic stimulus, said Daniel Ghali, commodities analyst at the Toronto Dominion Bank.

The rebound in demand sentiment continued as China’s central bank cut interest rates Monday, following the lead of the Federal Reserve.

US manufacturing data released Monday showed that business activity moderated slightly but was still robust, contributing to improved confidence in the American economy.

Copper gained 0.5% to $9,521.50 a ton as of 5:31 p.m. London time. Tin, zinc and aluminum all rose.

