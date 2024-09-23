Thai Virtual Bank Race Heats Up as Bidders Outnumber Permits

A woman on a laptop in a co-working space in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Tourism is one of Thailands key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up roughly 12% of the nations $500 billion economy. Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s virtual banking competition is heating up as applications exceeded the number of licenses the central bank’s plans to grant.

Bank of Thailand received five applications for virtual banking licenses ahead of the Sept. 19 deadline, according to a statement Monday. BOT, which plans to grant no more than three virtual banking licenses, expects to announce the winning bidders by mid-2025, it said. The BOT didn’t name the applicants.

Authorities across Asia are opening up to allow virtual banking services in a bid to broaden access. The new lenders have faced stiff competition to generate profits against more traditional brick-and-mortar banks, who are also increasing their digital offerings.

Ahead of the deadline, groups led by SCB X Pcl, Gulf Energy Development Pcl, and Charoen Pokphand Group indicated interest in applying for a permit. WeLab Ltd., a Hong Kong-based digital bank, and Lighthub submitted a joint application, while Singapore-based Sea Ltd. partnered with Bangkok Bank Pcl for a bid, according to their statements.

Billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s CP Group in March revealed a planned a bid with partners including China’s Ant Group. Gulf Energy, backed by tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi, is partnering up with Krung Thai Bank Pcl and PTT Pcl among others.

SCB X has formed a consortium including China’s WeBank Co. and South Korea’s KakaoBank for the virtual bank license, the group said in March.

BOT will determine the qualifications and capabilities of those applicants before proposing qualified operators to the finance minister for final approval.

