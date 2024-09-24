China to Allow Funds, Brokers to Tap PBOC Funding to Buy Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- China will allow funds and brokers to tap the central bank’s funding to buy stocks, part of a series of measures announced by authorities on Tuesday in a bid to boost the economy and lift investor sentiment.

The CSI 300 Index, a benchmark of onshore Chinese stocks, climbed as much as 1.3% in early trading.

The People’s Bank of China will set up a swap facility allowing securities firms, funds and insurance companies to tap liquidity from the central bank to buy stocks, Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a briefing. There is also a plan to set up special refinancing for listed companies and major shareholders to buy back shares.

