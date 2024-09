Pedestrians along the Bund across from commercial buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. China’s central bank has announced a sweep of support for the economy, as pressure mounts on authorities to unleash stimulus and hit this year’s growth target of around 5%. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark bond yield fell to 2% for the first time on record, as the central bank announced a package of monetary policy easing measures on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2% after the central bank announced reductions to its policy rate, lenders’ reserve-requirement ratio and outstanding mortgage rates.

