TikTok to Shut Down its Music Streaming Business in November

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. plans to discontinue its music service in November, ending a years-long experiment to compete with Spotify Technology SA and Apple Inc.

TikTok Music will go offline on Nov. 28 and customer data will be deleted, the music division said in a post on its website. Users were told to transfer playlists to other services no later than Oct. 28. A London-based spokesperson for the business didn’t immediately respond to a call requesting comment.

ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s owner, created the music service to capitalize on the app’s power and popularity with music fans. TikTok videos have been credited with the rise of hit songs and new artists, and have led to clashes with record labels which have demanded higher payments for using their clips.

The app, originally called Resso, was launched initially in 2019, in a bet that the company could funnel TikTok users into a new service.

