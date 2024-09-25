Bank of Korea May Cut Before Housing Cools ‘100%,’ Member Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea may cut its benchmark interest rate even before the housing market shows definite signs of cooling, a board member said, pointing to the growing need to shore up the domestic economy.

“Can we afford to wait until there’s a clear slowdown? I don’t think so,” Shin Sung Hwan said Wednesday at a Bank of Korea press conference. “We don’t mean that we can lower the rate only when housing prices stabilize 100%.”

The comments by Shin, who identified himself as a “well-known dove” at the start of his remarks, may fuel speculation that the BOK will seize on early signs of a cooling in the housing market to go ahead with a policy pivot in October.

The BOK has refrained from cutting its rate in recent months amid concern that lower borrowing costs would fuel appetite for household debt. Real-estate prices are among the key areas the BOK has been monitoring as rising property prices can spur demand for mortgages from consumers scrambling to buy homes before they get too expensive.

Stressing he doesn’t represent the entire board, Shin said the housing market has also emerged as a concern for him since the start of summer, holding him back from calling for a cut to the benchmark rate of 3.5% in a July meeting.

Many economists expect the board to cut the benchmark when it meets next on Oct. 11 as consumer inflation slows. A half-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve also makes it easier for the BOK to start its own pivot, they say.

Still, the risk of another delay persists as the BOK waits for more evidence that the housing market will continue to slow.

“Conditions are still tough,” Shin said, warning against jumping to conclusions about the October decision.

South Korea has one of the highest ratios of household debt to gross domestic product in the developed world, which presents a major hurdle to the BOK’s mandate to safeguard financial stability.

Shin spoke while Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said at a separate venue that he would prefer to see the focus of policy on boosting private consumption rather than curbing household debt.

Shin, too, expressed concerns about weakness in private consumption.

Even as exports are helping the economy grow faster than initially projected, private consumption fell 0.2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, while retail sales slid 1.9% in July from a month earlier, latest government data showed.

“Our country’s situation is not that easy,” Shin said. “Looking at consumption and other things, there’s growing need for a rate cut.”

