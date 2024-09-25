Hong Kong Plans to Cut Tax on Spirits in Bid to Revive Nightlife

Gavin Yeung, co-founder of Kinsman bar, prepares a cocktail in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Kinsman, Hong Kong's first Cantonese-focused cocktail den, aims to introduce locals and thirsty tourists alike to traditional tastes before theyre lost to history. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is planning to lower the amount of tax it levies on spirits, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Asian financial center seeks to regain its edge as a premier destination for nightlife, dining and shopping.

The reduction is expected to be one highlight of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s policy address in mid-October, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Liquor that has an alcohol content of more than 30% currently attracts a duty equivalent to 100% of its value in Hong Kong — among the highest anywhere in the world.

One approach the government is considering is a tiered system whereby more expensive spirits would be taxed less, one of the people said. It’s thought that could boost spending on premium liquor among a higher value type of clientele while discouraging consumers to stock up on cheap drink in a bid to also limit health risks, the person said.

Discussions around the spirits tax aren’t final and may still change, the people said.

Representatives for Lee’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

If implemented, the move would mark Hong Kong’s latest effort to rekindle sales for restaurants, bars and retailers, all of which have been struggling with fewer tourists post Covid. There’s also been a slowdown in domestic spending amid lackluster property and financial markets.

At the same time, the city is under increasing pressure to regain its relevance as a travel and shopping hub as it faces rising competition from metropolises in mainland China, as well as Singapore and Japan, where there is a travel boom thanks to the weak yen.

Retail sales in Hong Kong fell 12% in July from the year prior and are still 25% down on 2018 levels, before Hong Kong’s economy was battered by years of political unrest and pandemic isolation. While restaurant receipts for the second quarter weren’t so far below 2018 levels, sales for bars were down almost 30%, making those types of establishments the worst hit.

The planned tax cut also reflects Hong Kong’s ambition to become a center for spirits trade, capturing a bigger share of an industry that’s estimated to have contributed $730 billion to the global economy in 2022, including $390 billion in tax revenue, according to a July report by the World Spirits Alliance.

Hong Kong in 2008 removed all duties on non spirits-based alcohol drinks and saw strong growth in the wine trade the following year, with imports jumping 80% to HK$3.2 billion ($411 million), government data show.

More than 800 businesses related to wine sprung up in the following two years, including traders, retailers, restaurants, bars and logistics firms. Total industry revenue meanwhile grew 30% over two years to HK$5.5 billion.

Tax on spirits accounts for a relatively small amount of Hong Kong’s overall revenue from duties, estimated to be about HK$717 million this financial year, or 5.6% of the total, according to government data.

