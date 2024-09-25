HSBC Says Clients Can Derisk Supply Chains With Emissions Cuts

Vapour rises from chimneys at the Arcelormittal SA coking plant at the Port of Dunkirk in Dunkirk, France, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. France's economy will avoid a recession thanks to the services sector, according to a central bank survey. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Companies can mitigate risks and cut costs by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in their supply chains, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

Businesses need “to consider climate risk and the associated financial and environmental benefits of addressing supply chain emissions solutions,” Marissa Adams, Americas’ head of global trade solutions at HSBC, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The comments were published in connection with a study put together by CDP in collaboration with HSBC, measuring the financial gains corporates stand to reap by cutting their emissions.

The potential costs from climate change are almost three times greater than the spending needed to mitigate its fallout, according to the report. Yet currently, just 8% of companies target supply chains for emissions reductions.

In all, companies that cut so-called Scope 3 emissions — a gauge that includes the footprint of supply chains — saved an aggregate $13.6 billion in 2023, the study shows.

If all companies had taken similar steps, the savings would have reached $165 billion, CDP said. Results are based on data disclosed to CDP in 2023 by 23,000 companies, representing two-thirds of global market capitalization.

The findings tell “a very clear story,” said Simon Fischweicher, director of supply chain and reporter services at CDP, a nonprofit that helps companies and governments report their environmental impact. “Efficiency, competitiveness and ambitious climate action go hand-in-hand.”

Companies that are “capitalizing” on the global energy transition “not only improve their resilience, but increase attractiveness to customers and investors, improving their competitive positioning in the market,” he said. “Those that fail to act will be left behind.”

The Scope 3 cuts that have been delivered by corporations are equivalent to 43 million tons of emissions, which equals the annual carbon footprint of Sweden, the study found. CDP estimates that there’s the potential to cut a further 193 million tons of emissions.

Adams at HSBC says the bank is “working with clients to help mitigate a variety of risks within their supply chain operations.” The bank recognizes “the role finance can play decarbonizing global trade flows and supply chains.” The goal is to “help corporates to de-risk, improve supply chain resiliency, and capture opportunities in the new economy.”

