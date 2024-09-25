Iran President Says He Expects to Hold Meeting on Nuclear Deal

Masoud Pezeshkian, right, with Emmanuel Macron, left, during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24. Photographer: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said plans are underway to discuss a nuclear deal that has been stalled for years following a “positive” meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking in New York on Tuesday after meeting Macron, Pezeshkian didn’t provide details on the timing and location of the discussions, nor who would participate. The nuclear deal was among topics discussed with Macron along with Gaza and other regional issues, the Iranian president said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Macron’s office said France is willing to solve differences with Iran under clear parameters.

