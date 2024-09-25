Myanmar’s Death Toll From Floods Doubles to 419

(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government said recent floods have killed 419 people in nine provinces, nearly doubling the previous count.

The floods brought by Typhoon Yagi and the southwest monsoon affected more than 140,000 people in 54 townships and submerged 750,000 acres of paddy fields, Soe Win, deputy junta chief, said in a statement.

The government allocated 30 billion kyat ($14.3 million) for relief and rehabilitation, he said. Schools will reopen in October.

A United Nations report estimates the floods have affected nearly 890,000 people. “As the situation continues to evolve and affected areas remain difficult to access... the number of those affected and dead are expected to rise,” it said.

