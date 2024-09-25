Offshore Korea Bond Trades Surge in Step Toward Index Inclusion

Foreign currency dealers work in front of monitors displaying the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) figures, left, and the exchange rate between the South Korean won and U.S. dollar in a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. South Korean stocks surged after regulators reimposed a full ban on short-selling for about eight months, a controversial move that authorities said was needed to stop illegal use of a trading tactic deployed regularly by hedge funds and other investors around the world. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Offshore trades in South Korean bonds skyrocketed in August, potentially taking the country a step closer to its objective of joining a major international debt index.

Overseas transactions via a so-called omnibus account rose to 367.5 billion won ($277 million) last month, up from just 20.4 billion won in July, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository. Omnibus accounts allow investors to process trades more conveniently, including via Euroclear Bank SA and Clearstream.

South Korea is bidding to join FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index as it seeks to upgrade its capital market and attract global investors, potentially attracting tens of billions of dollars worth of foreign inflows.

While the FTSE regional fixed income advisory committees are due to be consulted this week ahead of an announcement on Oct. 8, international trading and settlement of debt securities has become a sticking point.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said earlier this month that use of Euroclear was an important prerequisite for joining the WGBI gauge and that more progress was probably needed before Korea would get a green light from the index provider. The US bank therefore sees the country’s accession delayed until 2025, according to a Sept. 4 report.

KSD said the amount of 367.5 billion won wasn’t equal to the 26 transactions on Euroclear that Bloomberg reported on earlier this month, based on finance ministry data. While KSD declined to say how many transactions the 367.5 billion won constituted, it did say that while the number of trades was still limited, the size of each trade had increased.

