Pakistan Wins Approval From IMF Board for $7 Billion Bailout

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan secured final approval to start a $7 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund, unlocking crucial financing to sustain the nation’s recovery from a crisis.

The IMF executive board on Wednesday approved a program for the nation, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. The move allows for an immediate disbursement of about $1.1 billion, Pakistan State Bank governor Jameel Ahmad told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

The deal, announced in July, was pending board approval. The Washington-based lender didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Pakistan has been relying on IMF aid to keep up with its debt obligations after suffering a dollar shortage that brought the South Asian nation to the brink of an economic collapse. The nation faces about $26 billion in loan repayments in the fiscal year started July.

The program starts after a delay with Pakistan initially expecting to secure a deal with the IMF in August. The nation raised its tax revenue goal by a record 40% and increased energy prices to meet demands set by the IMF.

Pakistan secured a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings in late August. The IMF program brings certainty over Pakistan’s sources of financing to meet its needs over the next two to three years, Moody’s said.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

