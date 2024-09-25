Singapore AGC to Take Decision on Property Tycoon Ong ‘Soon’: BT

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Attorney-General’s Chambers will “take a decision” on property tycoon Ong Beng Seng “soon,” after former transport minister S. Iswaran pleaded guilty to bribery and obstruction of justice charges Tuesday, the Business Times reported.

The report didn’t specify what the AGC decision would be about, nor the precise timeline of it. The AGC had said in January that it would decide on Hotel Properties Ltd. co-founder Ong and others after Iswaran’s case had been completed.

Prosecutors had alleged that Iswaran was taking favors from Ong, such as tickets to musicals on the West End. Ong hasn’t been charged and was recently seen at the sold-out Formula 1 night race last weekend in Singapore.

