Citigroup Names Structuring Veteran Kishie as Japan Markets Head

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. appointed Tokiya Kishie as head of its markets business in Japan, tapping the structured products veteran to fill the key role as trading soars in the Asian economy.

Kishie’s appointment will take effect Oct. 1, subject to local approvals, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by a spokesperson. He fills the position left vacant this year by Robert Nakamura, who has become the Wall Street lender’s Japan country officer.

The US bank has been pushing to grow in Tokyo, extending its yen rates business to local lenders while targeting a top-five ranking for transactions across mergers and stock and debt underwriting. Citigroup’s securities subsidiary in Japan boosted revenue last year in stock and bond trading even though its profit slipped 23%, according to filings.

With nearly two decades of international financial experience, Kishie will drive business growth and lead the markets franchise in Japan, according to the memo. He will report to Paul Smith, head of markets for Japan, Asia North and Australia, as well as Nakamura.

Kishie joined Citigroup in 2010 following a stint at Nomura Holdings Inc. and the now-defunct Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., and has since spent most of his career leading the structuring business in Japan. He’s currently doubling as head of fixed-income structuring and head of rates structuring sales in the country.

