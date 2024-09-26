Emerging Markets Ride Risk-On Wave After China’s Economy Pledges

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rose for a sixth day in a broad rally for riskier assets on the back of fresh economic stimulus pledged by the Chinese government.

MSCI Inc.’s EM stock gauge rose 1.8% by 9:30 a.m. in London. Tech companies listed in Hong Kong and South Korea contributed the bulk of the index gains. European assets followed too, with Hungary’s benchmark BUX equities gauge hitting a record high.

With a gauge tracking Asian currencies already in a streak of gains, the yuan advanced Thursday, followed by the South Korean won. That came after pledges by China’s top leaders for sufficient fiscal spending, measures to stabilize the property sector and “forceful” rate cuts, signaling urgency to stem the slowdown in growth.

“Greater stimulus measures out of China and market pricing an aggressive Fed easing cycle while the US economy is strong bode well for risk assets,” Elias Haddad, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note. “This encouraging risk backdrop is a drag on USD mostly against growth-sensitive currencies.”

Diplomatic Efforts

In the Middle East, the shekel and Israeli stocks jumped amid diplomatic efforts to agree a potential truce between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, though major obstacles to a deal remained.

In monetary policy, Mexico is in line Thursday for an expected rate cut following easing steps by Hungary and the Czech Republic earlier this week. The stage for further easing by emerging-market central banks was set by the Federal Reserve and the European Central bank earlier this month.

“Banxico, like the Fed, could deliver a precautionary large cut now that it has switched away from inflation and towards growth concerns,” ING Bank strategist Chris Turner wrote in a note. “At the same time, the peso remains vulnerable to the political story.”

