New World Development Halts Trading Amid CEO Departure Reports

(Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co. suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, amid reports that Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng is poised to step down.

The company didn’t give a reason for the suspension. New World Department Store China Ltd. has also halted trading.

The property developer owned by the billionaire Cheng family is considering replacing the third-generation scion as CEO after writedowns that led to the company’s first annual loss in two decades, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday. Cheng is set to be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Ma Siu-Cheung, one of the people said.

The company, owned by the family of billionaire Henry Cheng, is due to report financial results later Thursday.

