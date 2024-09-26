South Korea Opens Dumping Probe on Stainless Steel Made in China

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea has launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of stainless steel plates made in China, raising the prospect of new trade barriers to products from the world’s second-largest economy.

Officials opened the probe earlier this month after receiving a complaint from South Korean company DKC, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday in a statement. The exporters it named as subject to the investigation are Schuang International Development Ltd., STX Japan Corporation, Best Win International Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Daekyung Stainless Steel., Co. Ltd.

The action reflects South Korea’s concerns about the impact of cheap Chinese imports on its economy at a time when the world’s biggest manufacturing nation struggles with a supply glut and weaker domestic demand. DKC alleged the products were sold at less than fair market value, with a “dumping rate” by the companies estimated at 6.32%, the ministry said.

A backlash against cheaper Chinese goods is growing across the world. The US announced higher tariffs on Chinese steel earlier this year, adding to South American countries which also hiked taxes on imports of Chinese metal.

Japan is looking to expand its powers to counter dumping — the practice of selling goods below cost — with the goal of being able to block products that are routed through a third country, the Nikkei newspaper reported Thursday. In June, the Group of Seven nations expressed concerns “about China’s persistent industrial targeting and comprehensive non-market policies and practices.”

Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam have similarly increased their vigilance against Chinese imports in recent months, targeting a range of goods ranging from steel and textiles to consumer products.

China has in the past retaliated against moves that took aim at its products and companies with probes of its own. Top officials like Vice Finance Minister Liao Min have also defended the country’s manufacturing capacity by saying it helps the world fight climate change and contain inflation.

China’s industry has been decreasing output, with steel production down more than 10% in the first eight months of the year from 2023. But the domestic slowdown means that even with that cut, there’s too much metal for the local economy to absorb, pushing steel exports up almost 7% in the same period.

Steel mills, including those in China, are feeling the pinch from the market’s downturn. The world’s biggest steel producer, China Baowu Steel Group Corp., cautioned last month that the Chinese steel sector is in a “harsh winter.” Nippon Steel has also warned of an “unprecedentedly harsh business environment.”

