Zelenskiy’s Aide Meets Top Chinese Diplomat After War Criticism

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Ukraine’s presidential office and the country’s foreign policy chief held a rare meeting with China’s top diplomat just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ramped up his criticism of Beijing for aiding Russia’s war.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Zelenskiy chief of staff Andriy Yermak met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The officials thanked China for its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, talked about further steps to develop relations and trade between the countries and discussed plans for the next top-level contacts, according to the short statement.

Zelenskiy took sharper aim at China’s efforts to influence the war with Russia in his speech during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, blasting the joint China-Brazil peace proposals that clash with his own path to end the war.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.