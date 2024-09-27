US Charges Iranian Operatives in Alleged Hack of Trump Campaign

Delegates hold "Trump" campaign signs during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will go on as scheduled, despite an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that will likely be one of the most consequential moments of the 2024 campaign.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department announced charges against three people for allegedly carrying out an Iranian-backed operation to hack the campaign of former President Donald Trump.

The indictment unsealed on Friday claims the individuals gained access to internal documents of people working on Trump’s 2024 campaign for president. The indictment didn’t mention the former president by name, but a person familiar with the matter said it referred to Trump.

The allegations follow an inquiry by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that became public after a report from Microsoft Corp. described efforts by the Iranian government to access email accounts of presidential campaign staff members.

US authorities said last week the hackers emailed stolen information from Trump’s campaign to President Joe Biden’s campaign during the summer, as well as to journalists. Investigators said they didn’t have any evidence that anyone from Biden’s campaign replied to the emails.

At the time, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the allegations were “fundamentally unsound” and that the US hadn’t shared any evidence of the hack.

US officials and cybersecurity experts believe Iran’s government is seeking to undermine Trump’s candidacy after he antagonized Tehran during his first term in office.

While president, Trump scrapped an international nuclear deal with Iran, imposed severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic and ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has tried to disrupt past US elections. In 2020, its operatives impersonated members of the right-wing Proud Boys group as part of a voter intimidation effort, according to the FBI, resulting in charges against two men.

That same year, Iranian hackers breached a website that a municipal government in the US used to publish election results, though the they were caught before carrying out any nefarious activity, US officials said.

