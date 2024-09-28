Australia Foreign Minister Wong Calls for Lebanon Cease-Fire

Penny Wong, Australia's foreign affairs minister, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. World leaders from more than 190 nations have descended on New York City for the general assembly's annual high level debate as well as discussions on the war in Gaza, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and issues ranging from climate change to the challenge posed by artificial intelligence.

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has again called for a cease-fire in Lebanon, as Israel’s attacks on the capital Beirut have escalated.

“We’ve joined with the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and many other countries to call for a cease-fire in Lebanon,” Wong said in an interview with Sky News Australia, which was broadcast on Sunday.

“I would say to Israel, you know, we want you to listen to the international community,” said Wong.

Wong’s comments came after she used a speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday to urge the UN Security Council to help set “a clear timeline for the international declaration of Palestinian statehood.”

“A two-state solution is the only hope of breaking the endless cycle of violence,” she said in the speech.

