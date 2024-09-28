Hurricane John Leaves Trail of Devastation Along Mexican Coast

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Pacific coast is starting to clean up after a storm flooded much of the city of Acapulco, killing at least eight people.

The death toll was reported by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, though the newspaper El Heraldo put the figure nationwide as high as 22 dead. Many of the victims were from mudslides in the state of Guerrero.

The storm reached hurricane status on Sept. 23, battering the coast of Mexico and dumping heavy rains on Acapulco for almost a week. It has since slowed back to a tropical storm. The devastation is a heavy blow to the tourist city of Acapulco, which was still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Otis last year.

“The Army, Navy and National Guard rescued many families who were trapped by the floodwaters in their homes in Acapulco,” AMLO, as the president is known, said on X. “This first stage enabled us to save lives.”

More rain is forecast in the area on Saturday afternoon, though the floodwaters have started to decline.

“They are setting up shelters and kitchens and distributing food supplies,” AMLO said. “Fortunately, the water is now receding and aid to the victims will continue.”

The storm swept up the coast of Mexico just as Hurricane Helene was drenching the southern US, killing at least 52 people. The National Hurricane Center in the US is also monitoring an area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea that could develop into another storm.

