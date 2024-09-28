Jimmy Lai’s Hong Kong Lawyers Say He Has Access to Medical Care

(Bloomberg) -- Imprisoned former Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai has access to medical treatment, daylight and regular exercise, according to a statement from his lawyers that followed an appeal to the UN earlier this month.

Lai’s local legal representatives, Robertsons, said Lai wished it to be known that he’s been receiving “medical attention” for his conditions, including diabetes. He also has access to “daylight through the windows in the corridor outside his cell albeit he cannot see the sky,” and exercises for an hour every day.

The former founder of the defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper is one of the highest-profile figures ensnared in a series of national security cases in the city. The 76-year-old faces the possibility of life in prison if he’s found guilty of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to sanction China and the former British colony.

The statement was issued in response to media reports following an urgent appeal sent earlier this month by Lai’s international legal team to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture. The lawers said Lai had limited human contact and was routinely imprisoned for 23 hours 10 minutes per day, with only 50 minutes for restricted exercise.

Lai was being denied access to specialized medical care and physicians of his choosing, according to the appeal. His international legal team also said earlier this month it was urging the US and UK to strike a deal for his release, after Beijing freed US pastor David Lin following about 20 years of detention.

Friday’s statement also noted that Lai, a Catholic, understands special arrangements can be be made to receive Holy Communion but it would entail holding a mass solely for him. “The priest has not requested for such special arrangements because of the inconvenience,” it said.

Lai’s trial has drawn scrutiny from Western governments, with diplomats from the US, UK and European consulates regularly attending court to observe proceedings. The pro-democracy activist is expected to take the stand when the hearing resumes in November.

--With assistance from Julia Fioretti.

