Israel Bombs Yemeni Port, Power Stations After Houthi Attacks

Houthi followers brandish Lebanon's Hezbollah flags during a protest against the Israeli aerial attacks on Lebanon, on Sept. 27, 2024, in Sana'a, Yemen.

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli fighter jets bombed a seaport and several power stations in Yemen, its military said Sunday, following a string of attacks this month on central Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The strikes in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and in Ras Issa targeted oil infrastructure, the Israeli army said in a statement. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

Residents said the Israeli strikes hit fuel storage tanks at the Hodeidah port and smoke was seen billowing from the site.

The Yemen-based Houthis claimed responsibility for two missile attacks on the Tel Aviv area on Friday and Saturday. The missiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses.

Israel previously hit Hodeidah after a Houthi-launched drone hit a building in Tel Aviv on July 19, killing a man and injuring several other people.

“The IDF is determined to continue operating at any distance — near or far — against all threats to the citizens of the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said. The strikes involved dozens of Israeli aircraft that traveled more than 1,800 kilometers (about 1,100 miles).

Israel’s strike to the south coincided with its campaign of air strikes to the north in Lebanon that have killed most leaders of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia headquartered in Beirut. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon and hundreds of thousands displaced by the bombardments.

