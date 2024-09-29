Shanghai Eases Homebuying Rules As China Boosts Aid

Residential buildings in Shanghai, China, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Shanghai relaxed the cap on prices for new homes, a tactic the government used to temper the property bubble when values were soaring.

(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial hub of Shanghai eased rules for homebuyers, the first top city to follow through on central government’s latest aid for the embattled property sector.

The city will make it easier for those without local household registration to purchase homes by shortening the number of years they need to pay social security or individual tax to one year from three years previously, according to a statement late Sunday. Those who’ve paid social security or tax for three years will be allowed to purchase the same number of properties as local residents — a move that will let them buy at least two homes, compared with just one earlier.

Shanghai also reduced downpayment ratios to a minimum of 15% for first-time buyers from 20% previously. Those buying second homes in the city center will need to make a minimum downpayment of 25%, while rates for homes outside those areas will be cut to 20%, down from 30% previously. The rules will take effect from Oct. 1, according to the statement.

The central bank on Sunday also announced that it will allow refinancing of mortgages. The move, confirming earlier reports by Bloomberg News, underscores China’s urgency to stem a housing-led slowdown in Asia’s largest economy as it faces the prospect of increasing protectionism and a shaky global outlook.

China in late September unveiled its biggest package yet to shore up its beleaguered property market, lowering borrowing costs on as much as $5.3 trillion in mortgages and easing down-payment requirements for second-home purchases to a historical low.

Top leaders also pledged action to make the real estate market “stop declining,” their strongest vow yet to stabilize the sector after new-home prices fell in August at the fastest pace since 2014. The central government directive, including encouraging cities to modify home-buying restrictions, paved the way for China’s biggest cities to roll out easing.

(Corrects second graph to show only those who’ve paid social security and tax for three years can buy more than one home)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.