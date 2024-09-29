Singapore Delays Resuming Full Train Services, Finds New Faults

An SMRT Corp. train travels along an elevated track past residential buildings in the Bedok area of Singapore, on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Hunger for Singapore land is adding to signs the citys housing market is making a comeback after three years of declining prices. With new home sales surging after an easing of property restrictions in March, developers are becoming more aggressive in bidding at land auctions. Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will delay resuming full train services by at least another day after finding new cracks on rail tracks, extending a five-day disruption that has affected hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Repair and restoration works to segments that were damaged by a train were completed on Saturday, but 12 new cracks were found on other unreplaced rail sections, the Land Transport Authority said in a post on Facebook.

Train operator SMRT Corp. had originally aimed to resume all train services on the East-West line on Sept. 30, and authorities are now working toward restoration on Oct. 1 “after thorough testing” and subject to weather conditions.

“More time is needed to replace the affected rail segments and conduct more stress testing to ensure safety before resuming train services,” the LTA said. The cracks were not previously visible and occurred due to the rail segments being weakened by the damaged train, it said.

The breakdown is the longest unplanned train disruption in the city-state known for its efficiency. It has affected four stations since Sept. 25, and hundreds of engineers and crew have been working since then to fix the faults caused by a faulty bogie on a 35-year-old train.

For a large chunk of Singapore’s six million people, trains are the among fastest and most affordable ways to get around including to work and school. The government discourages car ownership and the country remains one of the most expensive places to own a vehicle.

