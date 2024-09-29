Singapore Ex-PM’s Brother Pays Ministers $483,610 for Defamation

(Bloomberg) -- The estranged brother of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he has paid two senior ministers who sued him for defamation.

Lee Hsien Yang paid a total of S$619,335.53 ($483,610) to Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, according to a Facebook post on Sunday. The amount included damages, costs and disbursements related to a Singapore High Court order in May, Lee told Bloomberg News.

The ministers had sued Lee last year, demanding he withdraw allegations made in a Facebook post for claims they received preferential treatment for renting colonial black-and-white state bungalows. They also sought damages, which would be donated to charity.

