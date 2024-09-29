Ukraine Says It Struck Cache of Iranian Missiles in Russia

Soldiers, FPV drone pilots of the "Medoid" special unit during a one-day mission to destroy the composition and personnel of the Russians who were advancing on the city of Myrnograd, near Pokrovsk on September 20, 2024 in Pokrovsk Region, Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing in areas southeast of Pokrovsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it struck a stockpile of weapons in Russia overnight that may have included just-arrived missiles from Iran.

In posts on Facebook and X, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed to have hit a weapons cache near the town of Kotluban in the Volgograd region, about 600 kilometers (375 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

“According to the available information, an echelon with Iranian missiles came to the area on the eve of the attack,” according to the defense forces’ post. “On the territory of the arsenal, fire and ammunition detonation is observed.”

Unconfirmed images on social media showed a large blaze with smoke billowing into the sky. The presence of Iranian weapons can’t be confirmed.

Russia’s defense ministry reported it faced a swarm of 125 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly in the Volograd region, but didn’t comment on specific targets or damage.

Kyiv’s special forces have claimed several hits recently on large Russian arms sites with long-range drones, in many cases far from the countries’ border.

Ammunition from North Korea was said to have been among the items destroyed in a strike in the Krasnodar Krai area of southern Russia a week ago.

The US and allies earlier this month announced new sanctions on Iran after accusing Tehran of providing Moscow with ballistic missiles to back its war against Ukraine.

Iran has denied it sent any weapons to Russia, calling the accusation “baseless” and politically driven.

Separately on Sunday, Ukraine faced further Russian drone and glide bombs attack early Sunday. The central city of Zaporizhzhia was under attack, resulting at least 13 people injured and several buildings, including residences, damaged or destroyed.

