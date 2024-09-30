MBK May Consider Higher Bid for Korea Zinc If Rivals Emerge

(Bloomberg) -- MBK Partners is open to considering a higher offer to take control of Korea Zinc Co. if rival suitors for the world’s biggest producer of refined zinc and lead emerge, a top executive of the private equity firm said.

Last week MBK, along with Korea Zinc’s biggest shareholder Young Poong Corp., sweetened its initial offer for Korea Zinc to 750,000 won per share, valuing it at 15.5 trillion won ($11.9 billion).

“We will consider it,” Kim Kwangil, a partner at MBK, who is leading the Korea Zinc transaction, said when asked whether the firm is prepared to raise its offer. He cautioned that a counter offer was unlikely: “The possibility is very low.”

Speculation has been rife about Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom tapping white knights to fend off MBK.

The buyout firm also said it plans to hold onto to Korea Zinc for about a decade if its offer is successful, addressing concerns that the company is coming in at a high valuation.

“We will keep the company for a long time,” Kim said in an interview on Monday, from MBK’s Seoul headquarters. “We have plans for the next 10 years.”

The battle for control of Korea Zinc, founded more than 50 years ago by two families, has intensified after MBK’s surprise move, which it sweetened last week. MBK, one of North Asia’s biggest buyout shops with $30 billion assets under management, has vowed to improve Korea Zinc’s corporate governance and its deteriorating finances.

The fight for control of Korea Zinc has consequences beyond South Korea, as the company and its affiliates account for about 12% of the world’s zinc produced outside of China, 5% of lead and 9% of its silver, according to Bloomberg analysis using data from CRU.

Korea Zinc has rejected MBK’s overtures as “predatory M&A” and the private equity’s audacious bid has turned the long-simmering battle for control into a public spat.

Shares of Korea Zinc extended their drops to about 3% to 688,000 won after falling almost 6% earlier Monday.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.

