Putin’s War Has Become Key Driver of EU Expansion, Croatia PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin unwittingly became the largest catalyst for European Union expansion after his 2022 invasion of Ukraine pushed more countries toward the bloc, Croatia’s prime minister said.

“Over the past two and a half years, we have seen a strategic shift in the European capitals being more open toward the enlargement,” Andrej Plenkovic, 54, told Bloomberg TV in an interview in New York late Friday. “I believe that Vladimir Putin was the biggest promoter of enlargement.”

The EU in June agreed to open negotiations with Ukraine and its smaller neighbor, Moldova, over membership in the bloc, an important step in a process that’s likely going to take years.

Earlier this year, EU leaders also agreed to start talks with Bosnia-Herzegovina, seeking to pull the divided country closer to Europe and counter growing Russian influence. Another five nations in the Western Balkans are at various stages of the accession process.

“In the next five years, especially in the mandate of the new Commission, it will be interesting to see how every one of them will make progress and fulfill the criteria,” said Plenkovic. “We are always ready to support the progress of our neighbors.”

A former European diplomat, Plenkovic is currently serving a third consecutive term as prime minister after his center-right Croatian Democratic Union won parliamentary elections in April. He was in New York last week for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion, Plenkovic plans to host a summit in early October in Dubrovnik with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders from Southeast Europe.

“The idea is to demonstrate solidarity and support to Ukraine from the group of countries with a lot of historic connections with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” he said. Leaders will support the government in Kyiv “in their endeavor for freedom, for territorial integrity, but also on how to ensure that Ukrainian economy functions well in the difficult circumstances.”

Commenting on growing tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, Croatia’s former foe, Plenkovic told Bloomberg TV that their only path to the EU is to continue an EU-facilitated dialog. US involvement in the process is “crucially important” as well, he added.

