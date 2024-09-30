Super Typhoon Krathon Shuts Schools, Offices in Southern Taiwan

(Bloomberg) -- Super typhoon Krathon is bringing strong winds and heavy rains as it heads toward Taiwan, after drenching parts of northern Philippines.

The eye of the storm was in Batanes, the northern tip of the Philippines, and moving slowly west northwest with maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 230 kph, according to the Philippine weather agency’s 5 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday. Krathon is forecast to make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Schools and offices have been closed in six cities and counties in southern and eastern Taiwan, including in the key industrial port city of Kaohsiung. Offices in the capital Taipei remain open, though there are heavy gusts of wind and the city may be more severely affected as the storm heads north.

The impact of Krathon, which is known in the Philippines as Julian, appears to have been much less severe than that of storms seen earlier this year, and there were no immediate indications of casualties in the country.

Taiwan, which started canceling flights, ship sailings and some train services earlier this week, has wind and rain advisories in place for much of the island. The Central Weather Administration earlier this week issued flash flood alerts for Hualien and Pingtung counties.

Taiwan regularly experiences typhoons, and in July shut offices, schools and the stock market as storm Gaemi lashed the island with strong winds and heavy rain.

But most such storms typically make landfall on the less-populated east coast, and Krathon appears likely to impact the west, home to most of Taiwan’s heavy industry and manufacturing. Kaohsiung alone has more than 7,700 factories, including a plant being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

The Philippines is also often hit by typhoons, and at least 22 people died in July as Gaemi compounded seasonal monsoon rains. In early September, at least 15 people died in the country as Storm Yagi triggered flash floods and landslides in early September.

