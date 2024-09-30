Typhoon Krathon Threatens Disruptions Across Taiwan, Philippines

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s authorities shuttered some schools and canceled domestic flights as an intensifying Typhoon Krathon moves toward the island while bringing violent wind and rain to the Philippines.

The storm is currently 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Taiwan, with sustained winds of 162 kilometers per hour, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, which added it has room to strengthen as it approaches the island. It’s expected to make landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday but has already triggered landslides in the east, disrupting train services and traffic.

The storm is expected to veer east after it hits Taiwan, and Japan’s weather officials said it will likely approach the southwestern islands of Okinawa prefecture mid-week, NHK reported Saturday.

The Taiwan weather administration warned of extremely heavy rain in its eastern and southern regions, while transport authorities have said ship crossings and domestic flights will be canceled. International flights remain unaffected.

“Be careful if you pass through eastern Taiwan and southern mountainous areas in next few days,” Central Weather Administration forecaster Wu Wan-hua said on Monday.

While storms are expected in the Pacific Ocean at this time of year, global warming is increasing their intensity and testing countries’ readiness to deal with the damage wrought by extreme weather on their agriculture, infrastructure, and economy. Earlier this month, Super Typhoon Yagi left a trail of devastation across Vietnam and caused damage to crops and infrastructure across the region.

The Philippines weather agency has also said the system, known locally as Julian, could “reach super typhoon category” and have placed several islands on alert as the system grazes the northern parts of the archipelago.

