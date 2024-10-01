Duterte Family Eyeing Philippine Senate as Marcos Rift Widens

(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons could seek roles in the Senate as the family fights for political influence in the 2025 midterm elections, amid a widening rift with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte may want his old job back in Davao City as mayor or aspire to become a senator, according to Salvador Panelo, his former spokesperson and legal adviser. His sons — congressman Paolo and Sebastian, the mayor of Davao — may also seek Senate seats, Panelo said on Monday in reply to questions, reaffirming what Vice President Sara Duterte had said in June.

The Duterte family’s next political moves are likely to be revealed in the coming days as the Commission on Elections starts on Tuesday the week-long submission of candidacies for the May vote. Alfonso Cusi, vice-chair of Duterte’s party, declined to comment on the ex-president’s plans.

The Dutertes’ potential bid for senatorial power comes after a dramatic breakdown of their winning alliance with Marcos. Now, the family is fending off political challenges: Sara, the daughter of former President Rodrigo, is facing impeachment threats and budget cuts, while Rodrigo’s brutal drug war is under scrutiny both in Congress and by the International Criminal Court.

The midterm elections will be “more of a proxy fight, if at all, and not a direct confrontation between the two families,” Senate President Francis Escudero told foreign correspondents last week.

The political feud, however, appears to be hurting both sides. According to a Pulse Asia Research Inc. survey, Marcos’ approval rating fell slightly last month, amid deepening disapproval in Dutertes’ turf, Mindanao. Vice President Duterte’s rating meanwhile dropped nine percentage points, although it still remains high at 60%.

For Marcos, the midterm vote is likely to be a referendum on his administration, which has pledged to build more infrastructure and lower food costs, while openly challenging Beijing’s expansive South China Sea claims.

The president last week announced his senatorial slate, which includes hopefuls from major parties. Pre-election surveys show that old and budding political dynasties as well as former lawmakers have the upper hand in the Senate race.

“The more people voted that are pro-administration, the better for the administration,” said University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Franco. “Ideally, that will give them the leeway to finish their agenda until 2028.”

Over 18,000 posts — from the upper legislative chamber down to local officials — are expected to be contested by 500,000 candidates, according to the election commission. The number of registered voters is expected to reach 66 million, it added.

Here are other items to watch:

Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ cousin, is expected to run for reelection, and will likely continue leading administration allies in the House.

Senator Imee Marcos, the president’s eldest sister, said days ago that she won’t be joining her brother’s Senate slate and will run as an independent.

Ex-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, an ally of Duterte, also aims to keep her seat in Congress.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, a Duterte critic freed from detention during the Marcos presidency, is eyeing a House seat through the party-list elections.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo, Marcos’ main rival in the 2022 presidential election, is planning to run for mayor in her family’s bailiwick south of Manila.

