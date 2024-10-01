India Clears Steps to Curb Trading Rush in Stock Derivatives

(Bloomberg) -- India’s securities regulator on Tuesday notified steps to limit a surge in equity derivatives trading in the nation after growing retail participation took the speculative bets to the highest in the world.

The measures include limiting of options contracts that expiry weekly to one per exchange, upfront collection of margins from traders as well as an increase in the minimum contract size to at least 1.5 million rupees, according to a circular published on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s website.

The circular comes a day after the SEBI’s board on Monday surprised traders by deferring decision on the changes to its futures and options regulations. The SEBI was widely expected to approve measured proposed by it in July during the meeting.

The new rules for index derivatives in India will come into effect in a phase-wise manner from November 20 with the last step being implemented from April 1, the circular showed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.