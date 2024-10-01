Russian Strike Kills 7 in Ukraine’s Kherson, Prosecutors Say

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian prosecutors said at least seven civilians were killed and three others injured in an attack by Russian forces against the southern city of Kherson.

Artillery struck near a local market and public transportation stop at around 9 a.m. local time, the regional prosecutor’s office said on its website.

Over recent months, Kremlin forces have increased aerial attacks against Ukraine as the country heads toward winter with a large part of its power infrastructure damaged by the war.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.